Vipstar Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 127.8% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00511423 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026345 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

