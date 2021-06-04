Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $68.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 96.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00447384 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

