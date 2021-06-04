Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $215.00

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 211.40 ($2.76), with a volume of 26897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMUK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.38 ($2.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -18.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.15.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

