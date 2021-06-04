Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $294,206.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09.

On Friday, April 30th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88.

On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 106,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,525. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.64 million and a P/E ratio of 82.66.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VITL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

