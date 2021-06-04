VITE (VITE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.76 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. VITE has a market cap of $43.64 million and $4.76 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00101758 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,015,416,142 coins and its circulating supply is 482,845,031 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

