Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.09. 6,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

