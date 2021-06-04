Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Volex shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56), with a volume of 126,634 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Volex alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.