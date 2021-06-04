Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $419.81

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.81 ($5.48) and traded as high as GBX 446.50 ($5.83). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.65), with a volume of 398,836 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of £854.64 million and a PE ratio of 81.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 419.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

