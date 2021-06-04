Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Vontier worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 8,419.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 1,039,956 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2,897.0% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 42.5% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 22.4% in the first quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

