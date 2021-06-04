Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 11,124 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

