Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 11,688 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $34,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Equinix by 794.9% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 252,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $777.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $711.81. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

