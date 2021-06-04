Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 11,954 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $33,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

