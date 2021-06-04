Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 27,112 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $881.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $826.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $889.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

