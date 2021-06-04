Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $110,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.38 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.