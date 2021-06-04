Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,656 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Amgen stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.