Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,979 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

