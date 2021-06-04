Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63,059 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 91,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $326.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The company has a market capitalization of $924.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,239,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

