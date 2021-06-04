Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $31.95 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $635.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $274.51 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.