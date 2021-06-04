Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $41.49 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,991 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

