Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $69.90 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566,862 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 0.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Infosys worth $69,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $47,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

