Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,404.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,303.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

