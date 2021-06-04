Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 97,389 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,389 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $63,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after buying an additional 725,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after buying an additional 598,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

