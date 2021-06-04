Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,781 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Quanta Services worth $40,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,163.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,448 shares of company stock worth $4,118,169. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

