Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,826 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $108,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

