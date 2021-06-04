Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,166 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of First Solar worth $32,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

