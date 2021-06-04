Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,056,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

