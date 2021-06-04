Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,328 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

