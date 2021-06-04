Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 510,910 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $212.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.