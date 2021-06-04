Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $241.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

