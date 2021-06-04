Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 13,814 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,478 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $97,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 33,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $493.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

