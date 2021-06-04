Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 24,950 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $49,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,709,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,315 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $29.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.