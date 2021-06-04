Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 251,734 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 251,734 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

