Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 39,400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $72,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $330.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $231.47 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.