Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as high as $8.63. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 40,636 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

