Voyager Token (VGX) Trading Up 15.4% This Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $610.53 million and $3.63 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00007306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

