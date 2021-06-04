vSlice Market Cap Tops $37,287.85 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One vSlice coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. vSlice has a market capitalization of $37,287.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 84.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00079207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.01024448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.87 or 0.10257622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052047 BTC.

vSlice Coin Profile

VSL is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

Buying and Selling vSlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

