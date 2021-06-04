Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. 73,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367,926. The firm has a market cap of $226.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

