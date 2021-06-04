Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

