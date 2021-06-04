Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $37.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $37,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $177.77. 537,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,539. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $179.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

