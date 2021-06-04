Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $60.07 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $60,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,349. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.45.

