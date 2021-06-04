Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

