Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $218.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

