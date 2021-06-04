Waltonchain Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $61.89 million and $8.80 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.95 or 0.07170829 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00173524 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,812,214 coins and its circulating supply is 77,091,182 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

