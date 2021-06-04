Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.49 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $63.49 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.52 or 0.07357122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00178014 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,816,556 coins and its circulating supply is 77,095,524 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.