Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) Shares Bought by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 3.38% of Watford worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Watford by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watford by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Watford by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Watford by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watford by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:WTRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 4,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

