Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.82

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.82 and last traded at $140.82, with a volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.65.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.