Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

