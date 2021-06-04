WAX (WAXP) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $262.70 million and $3.69 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001962 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00091265 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,734,897,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,360,911 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

