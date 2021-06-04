Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/2/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.50.
- 5/3/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$4.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.75 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.
- 4/27/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50.
- 4/22/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00.
Shares of CMMC stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.19. 945,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,290. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$874.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.14.
In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,190. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,420.
Featured Story: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.