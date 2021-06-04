Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Travis Perkins (TPK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Travis Perkins (LON: TPK):

6/1/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Travis Perkins is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,725 ($22.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,635 ($21.36).

4/28/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,526 ($19.94) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,688 ($22.05) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,841.70. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.13.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

